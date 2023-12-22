Billionaire Len Blavatnik Joins Donor Revolt amid Harvard’s Growing Litany of Scandals

Billionaire Len Blavatnik and his family foundation have paused their expansive funding of Harvard University as it backs President Claudine Gay despite accusations she stood by as students spewed antisemitic rhetoric on campus, according to a report.Blavatnik will halt his funding until the university directly addresses what he sees as rampant antisemitism at the school, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

The Ukrainian-born British-American businessman turned philanthropist and his wife Emily have donated at least $270 million to the Ivy League institution with some $200 million directly benefiting the medical school.

READ MORE