BREITBART:

The pro-mass immigration Koch brothers’ network of billionaire, donor class organizations is asking Congress to “seize” upon the government shutdown to pass a permanent amnesty for millions of illegal aliens.

In a letter to congressional leaders, as well as President Trump, the Koch-funded Americans for Prosperity, the LIBRE Initiative, and Freedom Partners organizations say the shutdown of the federal government provides a “golden opportunity” to provide amnesty to at least 3.5 million illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The letter states:

As members come together in support of such a deal, it is essential that lawmakers work to ensure that provisions related to theDreamers provide permanent relief – not a short-term, bandaid solution. Right now families, businesses, and communities faceongoing uncertainty because Dreamers do not know what their futures hold – impacts that aﬀect all of us and go well beyondthe immigrant community. A temporary ﬁx would do nothing to provide that certainty. Lawmakers have a golden opportunity to solve this challenge permanently, and any legislation approved by Congress should pass this critical test. [Emphasis added]

Additionally, while some may seek to broaden this legislation, we encourage you to seize this opportunity and focus oncertainty and security. We agree that our immigration system has many challenges – from both the legal immigration and enforcement sides. We are committed to working with others to solve those challenges. But members should not let these other challenges stand in the way of the opportunity in front of them right now. [Emphasis added]

The Koch organizations object to an amnesty plan crafted by six Republican Senators that tied about $5.7 billion in border wall funding to a temporary amnesty work permits for anywhere between 1.2 and 3.5 million DACA-enrolled and DACA-eligible illegal aliens, as well as the roughly 325,000 TPS foreign nationals.