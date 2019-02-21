BREITBART:

The pro-mass-immigration Koch brothers’ network of billionaire, donor-class organizations is fighting President Trump’s economic nationalist agenda ahead of the 2020 election with efforts to give amnesty to illegal aliens and a campaign for free trade absolutism.

While Trump scores victories from his tariffs on Chinese imports and imported aluminum and steel, and from the increased interior enforcement of immigration, the Koch network of organizations — including Americans for Prosperity, Freedom Partners, and the Libre Initiative — is looking to crush the populist-nationalist gains with an unpopular economic libertarian agenda.

On the immigration front, the Koch-funded Libre Initiative brought illegal aliens, who were shielded from deportation by former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, to Washington, DC, last week to lobby vulnerable lawmakers to support a DACA amnesty.