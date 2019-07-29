BREITBART:

The billionaire, pro-mass immigration Koch brothers’ network of organizations are already railing against a rumored plan by President Trump to end all refugee resettlement to the United States, stating that Americans must not “turn our backs” on refugees.

This month, reports have circulated that the Trump administration could further reduce the inflow of refugees arriving in the U.S., as Breitbart News reported. Federal immigration officials have requested that the current refugee cap — reduced by Trump to 30,000 annual admissions, which is merely a numerical limit and not a goal to be reached — be cut to anywhere between zero or 3,000 to 10,000.

The halt to refugees being admitted to the U.S. would be a pause after nearly four decades of the country admitting thousands of foreign nationals through the resettlement program.