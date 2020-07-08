Page Six:

Billionaire hedge funder John Paulson protested against ultra-elite Manhattan school Spence for what he claims was an “alarming pattern” of “anti-white indoctrination” in its curriculum.

Paulson, 64, who famously made millions betting against the American housing market prior to the 2008 financial crisis and was an economic adviser to President Trump, wrote a 2017 letter to prestigious all-girls school Spence, attended by his two daughters. Famous Spence alums include Gwyneth Paltrow, Kerry Washington, Emmy Rossum, Bee Shaffer and Jade Jagger.

It reads, “In recent years we have reached out on several occasions to discuss a disturbing trend in one area of the curriculum that we believe is having a negative impact on our daughters’ education. As we’ve noted before, there appears to be an anti-white indoctrination that permeates many parts of the Spence curriculum.”

The letter, signed by Paulson — who is said to be worth $4.2 billion — and his wife, Jenny, continues, “We have visited you in person and sent letters detailing some of the curriculum materials that we came across by chance and found very troubling. Last year, we highlighted sections from assigned passages in 8th grade English. These included: in ‘Indian Education,’ the white teacher is a mean, ugly redheaded monster and a white father rapes his daughter.

