Gristedes billionaire John Catsimatidis found a creepy use for the facial recognition software that helps fight shoplifters at his New York City grocery stores: snooping on his daughter Andrea’s dates. “Daddies are always looking after their daughters,” Catsimatidis explained to The Post. The doting dad was dining at Cipriani in SoHo when he noticed his daughter Andrea, 29, was there too — on a date. Fearing that some no good “charlatan” could be insinuating his way into the life of his beautiful, jet-setting, heiress daughter, Catsimatidis had a waiter take and send him a cellphone photo of the mystery man. He uploaded the photo into Clearview AI, and “We retrieved a picture of him in 20 seconds,” he said of the October 2018 secret spy mission.

