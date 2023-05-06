NY Post

It was three days before Christmas when cops arrived to arrest aging billionaire Hubert Neumann at his NYC townhouse. His own son-in-law had called the cops on him amid a huge family feud over their astonishing art collection. Hubert, now 91, was hauled away on December 22, 2018, at age 86, after Jeffrey Donnelly, married to his daughter Belinda, accused him of a ‘shoulder shove’. He spent the night sleeping on the freezing cold floor of a police cell, surrounded by vermin. Speaking about the moment he was put into a cell with two other men, Hubert, who was 86 at the time, told The Post: “These guys said, ‘Hey man, what are you doing here?’ Because they said I was an old guy. I said, ‘My family put me in jail.’ They said, ‘What kind of family you got, man?’” More than four years later, the battle has only got worse. It is so reminiscent of HBO hit ‘Succession’, that Hubert’s youngest daughter Melissa Neumann, who remains close to her dad, admitted: “I had to stop watching it as it hit too close to home.”

Read More