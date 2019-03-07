PAGE SIX:

Mega-developer Harry Macklowe has found the perfect wedding present for the beautiful French woman he’s marrying Thursday — a towering portrait of the two of them, smiling side by side.

And it’s plastered all over the very same Park Avenue building where his ex-wife was once buying an apartment.

The billionaire’s sky-high proclamation of love for Patricia Landeau — and of something less-than-love for the former Mrs. Macklowe — was erected on Tuesday and Wednesday at Park Avenue and East 56th Street.

Visible for blocks, the polyester-mesh installation graces the northwest corner of Macklowe’s landmark condominium complex at 432 Park Ave., billed as the tallest residential tower in the western hemisphere.

The portrait of the two lovebirds stretches 42-feet-by-24-feet, and is a photo by the famed Parisian firm Studio Harcourt.