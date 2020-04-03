DAILYMAIL.COM

Zoom has been hit by privacy concerns and allegations that the company failed to live up to its claim that communications were ‘end to end encrypted’

Code in the App allowed users’ personal data to be disclosed to third parties including Facebook

CEO of Zoom Video Communication Eric Yuan, 50, along with several senior executives have sold millions of dollars worth of their shares

They have all declared their sales to the Security Exchange Commission as legally required

Zoom’s profile and stock skyrocketed as millions of users turned to it to keep in touch with colleagues, friends and family during the COVID-19 crisis lockdowns

The CEO and founder of Zoom Video Communications has offloaded more than $38million worth of stock in the company now facing intense scrutiny over alleged privacy breaches, DailyMail.com can reveal. Zoom’s profile and stock skyrocketed as millions of users turned to it to keep in touch with colleagues, friends and family during the COVID-19 crisis lockdowns. But it has been hit by a string of privacy concerns and allegations that the company failed to live up to its claim that communications were ‘end to end encrypted.’ Instead, code in the original App allowed users’ personal data to be disclosed to third parties, including Facebook.

READ MORE AT THE DAILY MAIL.CO.UK