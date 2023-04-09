Billionaire media magnate David Geffen’s new “husband” is a former go-go dancer with a murky past who has changed his name a number of times.

While 80-year-old Geffen — worth $7.7 billion — can usually be found on his mega-yacht or one of his palatial homes around the world, one-time model Donovan Michaels, 30, is more used to picking up odd jobs in New York and Miami, former pals tell The Post.

Born David Armstrong in Michigan, he started going by Brandon Foster around the time he moved to Florida in 2014 and began dancing and promoting parties at Miami’s gay clubs including “clothing optional” pool parties “along with plenty of other hot sexy guys.”

On a social media account from the time he frequently flaunted his toned physique in raunchy photos and in post from September 2014 said he was “doing a little camming tonight,” adding he would “put on a good show” for anyone who would pay to access his footage.

