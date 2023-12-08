Billionaire Bill Ackman says UPenn President Liz Magill ‘will be asked to step down on FRIDAY’

Billionaire Jewish financier Bill Ackman on Thursday night celebrated what he believed was the impending resignation of the president of the University of Pennsylvania, tweeting: ‘One down.’Ackman has been among the fiercest critics of Liz Magill, UPenn’s president, and the presidents of Harvard – which he attended – and MIT.The three women all testified before Congress on Tuesday in an education committee hearing on antisemitism on campuses.

All three equivocated when asked whether calling for the genocide of Jews was considered hate speech or harassment.Their feeble response sparked widespread uproar, with one UPenn donor threatening to withdraw his $100m gift to the university unless Magill stood down. The board of advisors of Wharton School of business – which is part of UPenn – wrote to Magill demanding an immediate change of leadership.Ackman on Thursday noted a CNN report, in which a source claimed that Scott Bok, the chair of Penn’s Board of Trustees, was expected on Friday to talk to Magill about possibly stepping down.

