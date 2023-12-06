Billionaire Bill Ackman demands resignations of Harvard, UPenn and MIT presidents after all three refused to say if calling for the genocide of Jews’ is harassment

Billionaire Bill Ackman is leading calls for the resignations of the presidents of Harvard, UPenn and MIT after all three refused to say that calling for the genocide of Jews on campus breached their rules and amounted to harassment.

The three school leaders had been called before the House Committee on Education and the Workplace to answer for the rise in antisemitism on their campuses.

Their testimony was breathtaking. One after one, all three said calling for the genocide of Jews was anti-Semitic hate speech but didn’t necessarily break their school rules.

They would act, they said, if such hate speech crossed over into ‘conduct’.

An incredulous Elise Stefanik, (R-NY), asked: ‘Conduct being committing genocide?’

Now, Ackman – who gave $26million to Harvard in 2014 – said he was outraged by the performance of Dr. Claudine Gay, Harvard’s $900,000-a-year president.

He accused her of ‘moral bankruptcy’ and said she ‘must resign in disgrace’.

READ MORE