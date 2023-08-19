Bill Kristol, Neoconservatives Launch $2 Million Ad Campaign to Boost GOP Support for Ukraine

Bill Kristol and other prominent neoconservatives are launching a $2 million ad campaign to urge Republicans to continue backing aid for Ukraine. Defending Democracy Together, led by Kristol and Republican strategist Sarah Longwell, launched Republicans for Ukraine to boost Republican support for Ukraine.

The ad campaign precedes what will be a contentious fight over President Joe Biden’s $24 billion request for aid for Ukraine. The ads will appear online, on billboards, and on television, including the first Republican debate on August 23. Longwell said one of the most “alarming trends” recently is the “real drop-off in support for Ukraine.” A CNN poll found that a majority of Americans, or 55 percent, believe Congress should not send more aid to Ukraine. “We’d like to put pressure on Republicans to do the right thing on Ukraine,” Longwell said.

READ MORE