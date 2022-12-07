Bill Gates is taking a short break from his efforts to depopulate the planet to join the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Thursday as their “special guest.”

Tune in Dec 8-9 for a packed #NIH ACD meeting! Discussions to include efforts to enhance peer review, promote an open data ecosystem, catalyze novel alternative methods and much more. Also, make sure to tune in for our special guest @BillGates. Agenda: https://t.co/5J83mS45I8 — NIH Office of Science Policy (@NIH_OSP) December 6, 2022

Both Gates and Anthony Fauci will participate in the annual meeting convened by the Advisory Committee to the Director (ACD) of the National Institutes of Health.

The ACD is comprised mostly of academics who act as stooges for a variety of interests. Committee members vote on resource allocation and NIH regulation and policy, and can help facilitate government funding for several endeavors.

According to an agenda obtained by The Dossier, Gates will speak about “Perspectives on the Current Cooperation with NIH and Priorities for the Future.” In short, Gates will provide a roadmap for what he wants them to focus on, and he will tie future funding to his personal priorities.

READ MORE