Bill Gates spoke to CBS News’s Norah O’Donnell on Wednesday night

Gates said that ‘serious mistakes’ were made by the Trump administration

‘Opening up bars – the economic benefit versus the infection risk – a lot of policies like that made it a mistake.’ EDITOR’S NOTE – TRUMP DID NOT OPEN BARS. GOVERNORS DID THAT.

He said silencing experts like Dr Anthony Fauci and CDC chiefs was illogical

Gates said that getting pupils back to school was of immense importance

He pushed for more to be done to reassure teachers and parents about schools

Gates addressed conspiracy theories, saying he hoped the truth would come out

Bill Gates has warned that any vaccine against coronavirus could take several doses to be effective, as he described ‘serious mistakes’ made by the Trump administration and said some schools may not be back to normal until the fall of 2021.

The Microsoft founder, who now directs much of his time and energy to his global health foundation, said that the closure of schools was, after deaths, the ‘biggest cost’ of the pandemic.

And, in an interview with Norah O’Donnell on CBS News, aired on Wednesday night, the Seattle-based billionaire was critical of Donald Trump‘s handling of the crisis.

‘Some of the policies were a mistake,’ said Gates.

‘Opening up bars – the economic benefit versus the infection risk – a lot of policies like that made it a mistake.’

