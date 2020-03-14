CNBC:

Bill Gates is leaving Microsoft’s board, the company announced on Friday.

Gates co-founded Microsoft in 1975 with Paul Allen, who died in 2018.

Gates is among Microsoft’s top shareholders, owning 1.36% of shares, according to FactSet.

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the board, effective Friday. Gates is also stepping down from his position on the board of Berkshire Hathaway.

“I have made the decision to step down from both of the public boards on which I serve – Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway – to dedicate more time to philanthropic priorities including global health and development, education, and my increasing engagement in tackling climate change,” Gates said on LinkedIn.

