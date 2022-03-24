NEW YORK POST:

Before announcing their shocking divorce, Bill and Melinda Gates shelled out a whopping $43 million for an oceanfront estate in San Diego — the latest hot spot in California.

But it looks like Gates, 66, is the one to snag the idyllic property for his own use — and he’s customizing it to a T, The Post can report.

The initial six-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom estate, which spanned 5,800 square feet, has been completely demolished and is being re-built from the ground up at the direction of the Microsoft tycoon himself.

Gates has already stopped by twice in the last few months with his two bulletproof suburban security details to check on the project, local sources told The Post.

