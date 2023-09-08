Bill Gates’ highest form of praise to employees ‘was to brutally insult them’, ex-Microsoft manager claims

A former Microsoft manager has claimed that Bill Gates’ way of praising employees ‘was to brutally insult them’. Scot Bayless, an ex-studio manager overseeing the team for the production of Flight Simulator 2000, said that Gates swore at staff when responding in disbelief to the level of detail in the game. After Flight Simulator 2000 reached a technical milestone by successfully mapping the entire planet in one-kilometre blocks, Bayless, says an early demo left the Microsoft founder, 67, stunned.

Bayless recalls that after explaining to Gates that the software included every airport on the planet, Gates responded by saying, ‘You’re full of s***. That’s the stupidest f****** thing I’ve ever heard’, per IEEE Spectrum. He added: ‘This was Gates’s highest form of praise. In the lore of Microsoft, if Bill says that to you, you’re made.’

