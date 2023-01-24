Billionaire Bill Gates is currently flying around Australia on board his $70 million dollar luxury private jet lecturing people about climate change.

Yes, really.

The Microsoft founder is trying to drum up business for his Breakthrough Energy company by telling investors, “The reason why climate change is worth investing in massively is because it will get worse and worse over time.”

The potential for climate catastrophe doesn’t appear to be enough for Gates to change his own behavior, however, as he burns around 1,700 liters of fuel per hour while gallivanting around in his $70m Gulfstream.

The billionaire spent some time relaxing on Lizard Island (how appropriate) on Queensland’s Great Barrier Reef before taking the gas guzzling form of transport to travel to Sydney for a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Gates owns no fewer than FOUR private jets at a combined cost of $194 million dollars.

READ MORE