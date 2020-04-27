DAILYMAIL.COM

Microsoft co-founder pushed back against criticism of China in CNN interview

US handled COVID-19 response ‘particularly poorly’ compared to others, he said

Gates said criticism of China over coronavirus outbreak was a ‘distraction’

He also defended World Health Organization as a ‘phenomenal’ agency

Republicans have accused China of not being transparent about origins of virus

Trump this month announced US would halt funding to the UN-run WHO

Decision to halt funding was blasted by Gates’ wife, Melinda Gates

Gates’ foundation is second largest donor to WHO behind the United States

It’s too soon to be talking about whether China deserves blame for the coronavirus outbreak and efforts to shift the focus onto Beijing are a ‘distraction,’ according to Bill Gates, who criticized ‘incorrect and unfair things’ said about the Communist-run country. ‘China did a lot of things right at the beginning, like any country where a virus first shows up,’ the Microsoft co-founder told CNN on Sunday. ‘They can look back and say where they missed some things.’ Gates, one of the world’s richest men, said that the US handled its COVID-19 response ‘particularly poorly’ compared to other countries that have minimized the economic damage.

