Daily Mail:

Bill Gates, 64, is known to regularly take vacations on board superyachts but this is first time he will own one

Aqua yacht is powered with liquid hydrogen stored in two tanks at -423F, meaning its only emission is water

Comes with space for 14 guests, a gym, yoga studio and massage parlour, and cascading pool on rear deck

Artist’s impression of the boat along with a 10ft scale model were unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show in 2019

Gates is known to regularly take vacations onboard superyachts and would usually rent boats during summer trips to the Mediterranean, however this is the first time he has bought one



The world’s second richest man has bought himself a futuristic superyacht that’s powered entirely by liquid hydrogen – meaning its only emission is water.

Bill Gates is believed to have paid $645million in order to purchase Aqua, the plans of which were unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show last year.

The luxury liner is 370ft-long and comprises five decks complete with space for 14 guests, 31 crew members, a gym, yoga studio, beauty room, massage parlor and cascading pool on its rear deck.

But its most impressive feature is locked away in the hold – two 28-ton vacuum-sealed tanks that are cooled to -423F (-253C) and filled with liquid hydrogen which powers the ship.