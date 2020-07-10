Collective Evolution:

The Facts:A few months ago, Bill Gates hinted to the idea that those who aren’t vaccinated may not be able to travel.

Reflect On:Do we really live in a democracy when so many decisions are made without the consent of the majority of the citizenry?

According to Bill Gates,

“Eventually what we’ll have to have is certificates of who’s a recovered person, who’s a vaccinated person […] Because you don’t want people moving around the world where you’ll have some countries that won’t have it under control, sadly. You don’t want to completely block off the ability for people to go there and come back and move around. So eventually there will be this digital immunity proof that will help facilitate the global reopening up.” (source)

He expressed his predictions in an interview (linked above) that took place a couple of months ago. In the interview he also suggested that people should have some sort of digital identification that shows their vaccination status, and that people without this type of “proof” wouldn’t be able to travel.

Whether these intentions are for the coronavirus vaccine or perhaps some other medication down the road, this pandemic is a great example of how close we can come and are coming to mandating ‘medicine.’

It’s no secret that vaccine hesitancy is at all all time high right now, there is a growing hesitancy among scientists and physicians as well, which is why some of them are coming together to support informed consent in a world that continues to grow full of vaccine mandates. This was a sentiment recently expressed at the World Health Organization’s vaccine safety summit. You can read more about that here and access a link to the full conference if interested.

Vaccine hesitancy will no doubt result in a large portion of many populations that do not receive the vaccine. To me, it’s quite clear that for these reasons governments will not, and cannot fully, mandate the vaccine, but when it comes to travel and perhaps other public activities, they may do so if we continue to allow it. advertisement – learn more

Or perhaps they are still warming people up to the idea of a mandated vaccine?

Are mandatory masks in public settings a precursor to a mandatory vaccine in a public setting?

More at Collective Evolution