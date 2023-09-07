Bill Gates Buys 1.7 Million Shares of Anheuser-Busch Valued at $95 Million

Bill Gates has acquired 1.7 million shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation trust during the second quarter of this year. The billionaire may have made the investment on the hopes that the company can get past its Bud Light fiasco, or he may think its new brand image fits with his infamous reputation as an “office bully” and friend of Jeffrey Epstein.

The market value of Gates’ investment in Anheuser-Busch is valued at $95 million, according to TipRanks.

Over the past six months, the company’s share price has fallen nearly nine percent, the New York Post reported. In the past five days, the stock has been down over three percent.

Sales have been on a steady decline since Dylan Mulvaney flaunted the customized Bud Light can with his face on it on April 1. As Breitbart News reported at the time, the nationwide backlash against this marketing disaster vaporized $6 billion in market value.

