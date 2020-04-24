MARKET WATCH:

That’s Bill Gates, Microsoft MSFT, -0.32% co-founder and co-chair of the Gates Foundation, sharing his latest thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic in an 11-page memo cited by the Seattle Times.

The good news, he said, is we can look forward to a “semi-normal” world over the next two months.

“People can go out, but not as often, and not to crowded places,” Gates wrote. “Picture restaurants that only seat people at every other table and airplanes where every middle seat is empty.”

He said he believes schools will reopen, but stadiums won’t.

“The basic principal should be to allow activities that have a large benefit to the economy or human welfare, but pose a small risk of infection,” Gates said.

In a separate piece penned for the Economist, the tech billionaire said that, when historians write the book on the pandemic, what we’ve lived through so far will only take up the first third.

