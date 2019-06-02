ISIS was largely defeated in March in a ground campaign that Dean had played a key role in.

JERUSALEM POST

Bill Dean, who played a key role in leading the fight against Islamic State, died climbing Mount Rainier in the United States last week. He was remembered by fellow soldiers, Kurdish fighters and former US envoy for the global coalition against ISIS for his courage and leadership. Wesley Morgan, Politico’s military affairs reporter, wrote that a former colleague of Dean described him as “easily one of the five most important Americans on [the] ground in the campaign.” He helped free Yazidis kidnapped by ISIS, liberate cities in eastern Syria, and caused ISIS many casualties. He also “gave the Syrian Kurds a fair shot,” Morgan wrote. The Associated Press reported his death on May 30 from a rock fall: “Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a climber who died on Mount Rainier as 45-year-old Arleigh William Dean of Alaska.” Two other climbers were injured. Brett McGurk, the presidential envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIS from October 2015 to December 2018, was shocked by the news of Dean’s death. “Bill Dean was a quiet warrior who helped lead the campaign against ISIS in Syria,” McGurk tweeted. “His courage and ingenuity turned a bleak situation into a winning campaign. Thank you Bill, for all you have done for our country.”

