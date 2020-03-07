Breitbart:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) sanctuary city policy is responsible for freeing an illegal alien who has been accused of child sex crimes, including rape.

Miguel Federico Ajqui-Ajtzalam, a 20-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency after the New York Police Department (NYPD) freed him following his arrest for felony second-degree rape and second-degree sexual abuse of a person less than 14-years-old.

According to the NYPD, Ajqui-Ajtzalam in 2018 was in a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl and had allegedly raped her five times throughout the year. The illegal alien was 19-years-old at the time. When the girl’s mother reported the man, he was subsequently charged with statutory rape.

Read more at Breitbart