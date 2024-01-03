Bill de Blasio spotted looking ‘lonely, cold and homeless’ at NYC coffee shop

Bill de Blasio looked like a forlorn, aging city hipster as he spent the morning after New Year’s all alone, dressed in sweats and a wool cap, gazing wistfully out the window of a NoHo coffee shop.

The former New York City mayor, 62, was snapped at the Gasoline Alley Coffee Shop in Manhattan around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, with a tipster telling The Post that de Blasio appeared to be glumly lost in his thoughts as he slumped over a cup of Joe.

“He looked lonely, cold and homeless, sitting right next to the door,” the source said. “Had the coffee not been so pricey, I would’ve handed him a $1 note.”

De Blasio gazed out onto Lafayette Street, holding his phone and sporting headphones, in one of the photos.

The lonely image was a departure from his last recorded public sighting in the Big Apple in December, when he was caught looking dapper in a black sweater and purple suit while holding hands with his most recent squeeze — Kristy Stark, a married businesswoman who runs her own literacy company.

