BREITBART:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling for New Yorkers to support a measure that would allow illegal immigrants to acquire a driver’s license, making the desperate plea in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Democrat-led New York State House passed a bill– dubbed the “Green Light” bill– which would allow illegal immigrants in the state to acquire a driver’s license. It passed with overwhelming support– 86 to 47. The bill is expected to struggle in the state Senate, with many concerned over the potential for abuse. Voter fraud is among those concerns.

“There are certain safety concerns that have been raised by law enforcement agencies about how an ID can be used,” New York State Sen. Todd Kaminsky said, according to the New York Post.

If the bill reaches his desk, Gov. Cuomo will sign it into law. Granting driver’s licenses to illegals is “more beneficial to communities outside the City of New York,” he argues.

“There are clear economic gains for the state of New York, there are great revenues coming to our rural communities,” he said, according to the Post.