New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) office said on Friday the city “will be ready” to vaccinate children once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gives the clear.

“As soon as the CDC issues guidance for COVID-19 vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds, NYC will be ready,” de Blasio’s office said on Friday.

“Within 48 hours you can get your child vaccinated at ANY City-run site and you can get your child vaccinated at pediatrician offices and pharmacies,” it added:

The promise comes days after a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel recommended Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5-11. The FDA will now determine if it will grant emergency use authorization for the doses for children.

