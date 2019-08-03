

The New York Post:

Mayor Bill de Blasio made Delta passengers wait in their seats on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport for 10 minutes Thursday after flying back from his less-than-stellar performance in the Detroit debate — so that he and his security detail could deplane first.

But it wasn’t a pressing matter related to City Hall or the potential firing of Eric Garner chokehold cop Daniel Pantaleo that necessitated the inconvenience to his fellow passengers — de Blasio had to rush off to tape an appearance on ABC’s “The View.”

And passengers on Flight 788 were not pleased.