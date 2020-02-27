New York Post:

He’ll probably get away with it yet again, but Mayor de Blasio couldn’t stop himself from playing funny-money games in what’s likely his last campaign ever.

Politico reports that he abused his federal and state Fairness PACs to keep his feckless presidential run afloat after its coffers ran dry — to the tune of nearly $200,000 paid to staffers, advisers and lawyers working for the campaign.

Both PACs are supposed to be dedicated to supporting other candidates — not serve as slush funds for their “owner.”

Most of the PACs’ recent money came from the same small group of wealthy donors (many of which did business with the city) who gave to his campaign. Indeed, de Blasio’s White House run relied far more heavily on fat-cat contributions than any other candidate’s (except the self-funding ones).

