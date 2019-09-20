NEW YORK POST:

Mayor Bill de Blasio finally pulled the plug on his ill-fated presidential bid that failed to gain more than 1 percent support in national polls — but drew plenty of ire from New Yorkers who elected him to run the country’s largest city.

“I feel like I’ve contributed all I can to this primary election and it’s clearly not my time so I’m going to end my presidential campaign,” de Blasio said on “Morning Joe” Friday, over four months after launching his long-shot campaign on May 16.

The 58-year-old — notorious for his tardiness to official city events — said he “started later than I would have liked.”

In an opinion piece for NBC News, de Blasio, the 24th Democrat to jump into the crowded field last spring, said he was going to put his progressive presidential policy ideas to work in New York City.

“I’m going to redouble my efforts to improve the quality of life of everyday New Yorkers, proving that policies like guaranteed paid personal time off can work on a grand scale,” he said, adding that he’ll also “continue implementing universal health care and a Green New Deal in the nation’s largest city.”