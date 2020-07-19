New York Post:

“It does not make sense to me,” Mayor Bill de Blasio says. He’s “very unhappy” that the guy accused of punching NYPD Chief Terence Monahan and two other cops was released without bail.

“To assault anyone is absolutely unacceptable,” the mayor says, and “there needs to be consequences.” Also: “If you assault a police officer you’re assaulting all of us.”

Well, duh, Mr. Mayor: This is the world you’ve created.

De Blasio spent years feeding anti-cop narratives to the voters — heck, he basically won the 2013 Democratic mayoral primary by smearing the NYPD as racist. And while he’s avoided destroying the department as mayor, he’s also never stopped pandering to the far left by, for example, agreeing to close Rikers Island and, most recently, insisting that Black Lives Matter demonstrations don’t have to abide by the same lockdown rules as everyone else, as well as signing an “anti-chokehold” law that his own top cops say goes much too far.

e’s also used his power as mayor to put fellow progressives on the bench and elect them to the state Legislature, with considerable success. And it was those same progressives who pushed through the no-bail law, utterly ignoring everyone in law enforcement, even those with impeccable reform credentials, such as Albany DA David Soares.

So it’s no bail for looting or for assaulting a cop — or much else.

