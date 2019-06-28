DAILY MAIL:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio apologized Thursday for quoting the late Communist revolutionary Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara during a rally with striking Miami airport workers.

‘We’re going to stand up and fight for every one of you, because in Miami-Dade we need to do something that we have to do all over this country: We have to put working people first,’ the outspoken leftist presidential candidate boomed.

And then the finale: ‘Hasta la victoria siempre!’ he shouted in Spanish, a line that translates to ‘Until victory, always!’ It’s most closely associated with Guevara, an ally and adviser to Cuban dictator Fidel Castro who oversaw the summary executions of hundreds of his political enemies.

Chastened by an afternoon of scathing social media mocking, de Blasio tweeted his regrets.