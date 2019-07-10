FOX NEWS:

Investigative journalist Conchita Sarnoff said Monday that former President Bill Clinton isn’t telling the truth when he says he “knows nothing” of the alleged crimes of Jeffrey Epstein.

Sarnoff, who’s the executive director of Alliance to Rescue Victims of Trafficking and the author of her book “TrafficKing,” appeared on Fox News @ Night after an indictment alleging sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy was unsealed Monday morning against Epstein, while Clinton’s spokesman issued a statement denying knowledge of Epstein’s alleged behavior.

Epstein, the wealthy and politically connected financier who pleaded not guilty during his initial appearance in a New York City federal court, is accused of preying on “dozens” of victims as young as 14.

Clinton, meanwhile, said in a statement that he “knows nothing” about the “terrible crimes,” insisting that he took “a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane” in 2002 and 2003 – while his Secret Service detail traveled with him at all times – and that he had only brief meetings with Epstein.