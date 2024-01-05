Bill Clinton marched into Vanity Fair’s office and THREATENED staff not to write about Jeffrey Epstein, Virginia Roberts Giuffre claims in latest bombshell court documents

Virginia Roberts-Giuffre claimed that Bill Clinton marched into the offices of Vanity Fair and demanded the magazine halt planned publication of a story about Jeffrey Epstein, newly-released court documents show.

Roberts-Giuffre’s claim was made in a May 2011 email discussing an interview to promote her planned book.

She said Clinton ‘walked into VF and threatened them not to write sex-trafficking articles about his good friend JE’.

There is no evidence for her wild claim, and it seems highly unlikely that the former president would intervene in such a public way. He is currently believed to be on vacation in the Mexican city of San Miguel de Allende.

A spokesman for Vanity Fair’s then-editor, Graydon Carter, told The Telegraph: ‘This categorically did not happen.’

Epstein himself did, however, allegedly prevent Vanity Fair from publishing reporting by journalist Vicky Ward – who had interviewed sisters Maria and Annie Farmer about their abuse by the pedophile financier.

Ward said in her 2022 podcast that Epstein threatened her, telling her: ‘I have reports here about you, your husband – I have everything under the sun that was sent to me by people who want to be helpful.’ Vanity Fair said the claims of sexual abuse were not included in her 2003 published article because they were added late and did not meet legal standards.

