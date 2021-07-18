The New York Post:

Bill Burr savaged CNN anchors this week as moronic, America-hating blowhards who secretly covet a second Trump presidency because he’s good for ratings.

“I swear to God, I cannot believe people watch that channel. They’re so dumb,” blared the bombastic comedian and “The Mandalorian” star in a blistering, foul-mouthed rant on his podcast this week.

“They’re f–king treasonous un-American pieces of s–t,” Burr, 53, said of the news network.

Burr’s outburst aired on the Thursday edition of his “Bill’s Monday Morning Podcast.” He launched into his anti-CNN tirade around the 15-minute mark.

The comedian said he’s triggered by his mother-in-law who comes over to babysit his children.

“She always puts on CNN. And do you know what those f–king morons are doing? Do you know what those f–king morons are doing?! They’re f–king talking about Trump,” Burr seethed with increasing exasperation.

He indicated that the network is obsessed with the former president because he’s good for business while “bore” President Biden is a ratings disaster.

More at The New York Post