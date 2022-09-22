Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Wednesday on FNC’s “America Reports” that New York State Attorney General Letitia James’s lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his adult children was a “political hit job.”

Barr said, “It’s hard for me not to conclude it’s a political hit job. This is a woman who campaigned for office promising she was going to go after Trump, which I think is a tremendous abuse of office to go headhunting and targeting individuals. So I think she was targeting Trump.”

He continued, “This is after three years a civil lawsuit, the gist of which is when the Trump organization borrowed money, Trump personally guaranteed those loans, and to support that, she’s claiming that he inflated his assets on his financial statements. I’m not even sure she has a good case against Trump himself, but what ultimately persuades me that this is a political hit job is she grossly overreaches when she tries to drag the children into this.”

Barr added, “Yes, they had roles in the business, but this was his personal financial statement. It was prepared by the CFO, accounting firms were involved in it. The children aren’t going to know the details of that, nor are they expected in the real world to do their own due diligence and have it reviewed independently.”

He concluded, “This to me looks like gross overreach, which I think is going to end up backfiring on them. I think it will make people sympathetic for Trump. This is another example of people piling on because of Trump derangement syndrome, you know, this strong entire to punish him.”

Read more at Breitbart