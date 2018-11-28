DAILY MAIL:

Bill and Hillary Clinton launched their 13-city paid speaking tour in a Canadian hockey arena Tuesday evening, where there were banks of empty seats and the power couple accused President Trump of joining a Saudi ‘cover-up.’

The Clintons riffed on issues ranging form the U.S. elections to the Iran deal, the killing of Osama bin Laden, and the murder of Saudi dissident Khashoggi, and got a warm reception from the crowd as they jabbed at the Trump administration from north of the border.

‘What makes this so troubling is how much commercial interest both the president’s family and business and his son in law’s family and business have with the kingdom,’ said Hillary Clinton in one of a series of shots at President Trump, who defeated her in 2016.

In an unexpected twist, the Clintons, who suffered throughout 2016 for making millions on paid speeches, were interviewed by Canadian politician and diplomat Frank McKenna, the Deputy Chair TD Bank Group.

McKenna, a former Canadian ambassador to the U.S., was also a major Clinton Foundation donor, and was featured in the book, ‘Clinton Cash.’ McKenna touched on hot topics and blasts from the past, but rarely challenged his subjects.

‘It seems almost offensive to ask you but why does Putin hate you so much?’ he asked the former first lady. ‘You seem like a very nice person,’ he quipped.

‘I think he saw me as someone who had stood up to him and would stand up to him,’ Clinton responded.

Bill Clinton said the U.S. had ‘compromised’ its moral leadership in the world under Trump, and defended his NAFTA free trade agreement.

He said of the recent elections: ‘We got a chance to become a democracy again and reclaim a debate,’ adding that there were Republicans of good will ‘who don’t want to make America a single homogenous authoritarian country. We got a chance to have a debate again now.’