Fox News:

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ airs on September 7

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were spotted strolling the beach in the Hamptons as the Monica Lewinsky scandal roars back into public consciousness via an upcoming television special.

The sullen pair, accompanied by Secret Service, walked along a beach in the affluent Amagansett, New York, before Hillary took a brief break on a boardwalk while Bill briefly walked off before rejoining her and continuing on the walk.

The beach excursion comes shortly before the September 7 release of “Impeachment: American Crime Story” on FX network, which documents the former president’s impeachment trial in 1998 involving a sex scandal with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

The show, a 10-part miniseries, stars Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, and Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky.

The show’s executive producer, Brad Simpson, recently said he doesn’t think anyone in the Clinton camp has seen the series and doesn’t suspect they will watch it.

“No one, as far as we know, from the Clinton camp has seen this series,” Simpson said. “Of course, I’m curious what they would think. I don’t imagine she will watch, no matter how emphatic we are to her.”

