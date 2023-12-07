Bill Ackman claims Harvard president Claudine Gay was only appointed because of DEI after her shameful refusal to denounce campus protests calling for Jewish genocide

Bill Ackman has claimed that Harvard president Claudine Gay was only appointed because she fitted the DEI office’s criteria, after her shameful refusal to denounce campus protests calling for a Jewish genocide.

The 57-year-old billionaire hedge funder has been heavily involved in the debate after expressing his views about Gay clearly on social media and calling for her resignation.

Gay and the presidents of UPenn and MIT were eviscerated for telling congress that calls for the genocide of Jews do not violate their codes of conduct, sparking a huge backlash.

Ackman today wrote on X, formerly Twitter: ‘I learned from someone with first person knowledge of the @Harvard president search that the committee would not consider a candidate who did not meet the DEI office’s criteria.

‘The same was likely true for other elite universities doing searches at the same time, creating an even more limited universe of DEI-eligible presidential candidates.

