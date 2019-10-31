THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

House Republicans will not confirm the name of a purportedly anti-Trump whistleblower but one of them believes that person still has “bigger problems” to think about.

According to a report from RealClearInvestigations, Eric Ciaramella, 33, a former National Security Counsel staffer and registered Democrat who was held over from the Obama White House and previously worked with former Vice President Joe Biden and former CIA Director John Brennan, fits the description of the whistleblower who filed a complaint about President Trump’s July 25 phone call with the leader of Ukraine.

“Well, as far as that particular person, regardless of whether or not he’s a whistleblower, he apparently worked for [former CIA Director John] Brennan. He worked for H.R. McMaster. He worked for Biden. He was tasked to the National Security Council on Ukraine,” Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert told the Washington Examiner.

“And, gee, sounds like he’s got bigger problems than being a whistleblower, regardless of whether he is or not,” Gohmert said.

Other Republicans suggested House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff should confirm the name of the committee’s whistleblower.