San Francisco will no longer boycott 30 states that have passed laws on certain social issues with which it disagrees.

The Board of Supervisors voted to repeal a local law that banned city employees from traveling to and doing business with companies in states with laws regarding abortion, voting and LGBTQ politics that the city politicians dislike.

The Board of Supervisors concluded that the laws were costly and had little impact on other states’ laws.

“It’s not achieving the goal we want to achieve,” Supervisor Rafael Mandelman told The San Francisco Chronicle. “It is making our government less efficient.”

The repeal passed 7-4; the vote came one month after the board decided to exempt construction contracts from its boycott.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed supports repealing the boycott law, according to the report.

