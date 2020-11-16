New York Post:

Big Tech and its allies are eager to work with the incoming Biden administration to reverse President Trump’s stricter immigration policies that they complain made it more difficult to recruit and employ high skilled visa holders.

The top firms in Silicon Valley sued the Trump administration, seeking to overturn his executive orders restricting immigration for foreign workers and requiring them to be paid closer rates to domestic workers’ salaries.

They’re now telling President-elect Biden’s transition team that rescinding Trump’s actions are the industry’s top priority next year.

The Trump administration unveiled new immigration rules last month that critics say would make it more difficult for skilled workers to acquire visas. New rules also require companies that sponsor “high-skilled” foreign workers for H-1B visas to pay them close to an average industry salary.

The rules tighten rules for firms that hire workers on H-1B visas, which are set aside for skilled workers, a big source of labor particularly in the technology field.

TechNet, a coalition of Big Tech executives from companies including Amazon, Apple, Cisco, Dell, Facebook, Google, filed amicus briefs in support of lawsuits challenging the new rules.

If the lawsuit fails, Silicon Valley is banking on President-elect Biden to toss out or overhaul Trump orders.

