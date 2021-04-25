NY POST:

Big Tech has showered Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors’ PAC and charities with millions in donations — and censors her online critics — as she backs their battle to control the internet.

Philanthropists linked to Facebook, Twitter and Netflix have donated more than $7.5 million to a host of non-profits controlled by Khan-Cullors, who has helped them lobby for “net neutrality.”

The issue of net neutrality is about who controls the Internet. Proponents, including human rights groups, want a free flow of views and information. They fear content can be controlled by phone and cable companies — the Internet service providers — in how they set fees and speeds for content producers and users. Big Tech firms, many of which already engage in censoring content they don’t agree with, don’t want ISPs to control the Internet — and their profits.

