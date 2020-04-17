NY POST

Large restaurant chains have gobbled up $30 million in federal loans meant to shore up small businesses during the coronavirus crisis. The companies behind Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Ruth’s Chris Steak House each got sizable loans under the feds’ Paycheck Protection Program, the $349 billion small-business aid package that ran out of money Thursday. Florida-based steakhouse operator Ruth’s Hospitality Group inked deals April 7 for $20 million in loans administered by the US Small Business Administration under the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill passed last month, records show.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST