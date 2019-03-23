Big loss of face for China over Venezuela

China has always been big on prestige and ceremony, so the Inter-American Development Bank’s cancelation Friday of a major 60th-anniversary conference scheduled to open with lots of razzmatazz in a few days was a pretty significant blow. In Asia, that’s known as “losing face.” According to Reuters: WASHINGTON (Reuters) — The Inter-American Development Bank on Friday called off next week’s meeting of its 48 member countries in China after Beijing refused to allow a representative of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to attend, two sources with knowledge of the decision said. The sources said the decision was made in Washington on Friday at a meeting of the executive board of the IADB, Latin America’s largest development lender, after China refused to change its position.

