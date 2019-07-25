THE WEEK:

Talk about a dirty job. It’s tough, back-breaking work trying to manufacture a coherent economic philosophy and agenda out of the raw materials of Trumponomics: 1950s nostalgia, trade protectionism, a belief that real jobs (for working-class men) are factory jobs, and a summary dismissal of the economics profession. But right-wing populists have set themselves to the task. At the recent National Conservatism Conference in Washington, the crowd of Trump enthusiasts voted overwhelmingly in favor of a resolution calling for the United States to adopt an “industrial policy.”

Of course they did. Blue-collar folks, at least the white ones, are now a key part of the Trumpublican coalition. This powerful new voting bloc seems uninterested in traditional GOP issues such as business tax cuts and entitlement reform. And in the case of free trade, these new GOPers are often actively hostile.

So time for a new conservative agenda, one that promises to use government action — taxes, spending subsidies, regulation, tariffs (especially tariffs) — to resurrect a postwar American economy built around making stuff. For it is manufacturing, nationalist conservative thinker Oren Cass of the Manhattan Institute argues in a recent essay, that “provides particularly well-paying, stable employment — especially for men with less formal education.”