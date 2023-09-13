Biden’s White House will send letter to CNN, NY Times and other top outlets demanding them to probe ‘lies’ behind GOP’s plan to impeach president

The Biden administration has been blasted over plans to send out a letter to major news organizations demanding they probe the ‘lies’ of the House GOP’s impeachment inquiry.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced an official impeachment inquiry on Tuesday over allegations of corruption and involvement in son Hunter’s business dealings, setting off fiery reactions from Democrats.

Ian Sams, a special assistant to the president and senior advisor to the White House Counsel’s Office, penned a letter to both conservative and liberal-leaning outlets, slated to be distributed Wednesday in an apparent attempt to influence their coverage. Among outlets targeted are CNN, the New York Times, the Associated Press and Fox news.

‘It’s time for the media to ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies,’ Sams wrote.

Sams added the impeachment inquiry should ‘set off alarm bells for news organizations,’ but commentators both left and ring-wing have condemned the interference.

Journalist Matthew Keys tweeted: ‘This is not okay. The White House should not be encouraging, influencing or interfering in the editorial strategies of America’s newsrooms, including CNN and the New York Times.

READ MORE