BREITBART:

President Joe Biden, with help from former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, has resettled more than 74,400 Afghans across American communities since mid-August 2021.

The latest Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data reveals the extent of Biden’s unlimited Afghan resettlement operation — the largest in American history — since his administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

As of this week, more than 74,400 Afghans have been resettled in small towns and cities across 46 states. Today, just 1,200 Afghans remain temporarily living on U.S. military bases, as all others have been placed in communities.

More than 76,000 Afghans, in total, have been brought to the U.S. even as top DHS officials admit that minimal vetting procedures are conducted. This month, an Afghan man was charged with sexually assaulting a woman.

In January, an Afghan man was convicted for sexually molesting a three-year-old girl. Last year, a 19-year-old Afghan man was arrested in Montana in October 2021 after he allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman in a Missoula hotel. Those charges came after two Afghan men in Wisconsin were charged with domestic abuse and child sex crimes.

MORE AT BREITBART